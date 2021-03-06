Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.