Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the January 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of BG stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. 1,545,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,686. Bunge has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,655 shares of company stock worth $4,051,274 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 115.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,403 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 187,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

