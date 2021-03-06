BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 943,500 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the January 28th total of 666,600 shares. Currently, 23.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 million, a PE ratio of -83.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26. BurgerFi International has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

