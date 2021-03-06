Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Burlington Stores worth $85,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $296.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.