Burst (BURST) Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Burst has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Burst has a market cap of $10.22 million and $58,625.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,472,423 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

