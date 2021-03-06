Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,767 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,270,807 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.