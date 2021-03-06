Burt Wealth Advisors Has $11.26 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,588,000 after purchasing an additional 919,209 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 860,109 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,454,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 410,488 shares during the period.

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 647,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

