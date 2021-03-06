Burt Wealth Advisors Has $21.70 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares accounts for 7.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.50% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 471.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 113,682 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. 10,477,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

