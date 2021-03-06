Burt Wealth Advisors Has $34.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BIV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,823. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.