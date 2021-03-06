Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 697,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

