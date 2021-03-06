Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 12.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $35,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 258,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 65,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.21. 1,521,538 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

