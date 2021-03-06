Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Down 28% This Week

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $22,748.74 and approximately $87.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Business Credit Alliance Chain

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

