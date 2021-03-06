Bytecoin One Day Volume Reaches $89,045.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $78.41 million and approximately $89,045.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.11 or 0.00414620 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

