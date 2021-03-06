Bytecoin Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $79.29 million and $94,800.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.99 or 0.00420636 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.