Bytom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.67 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $116.10 million and $36.67 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00372418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,660,864,462 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,579,532 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

