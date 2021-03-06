Bytom Market Capitalization Tops $110.72 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $110.72 million and $24.08 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00372673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,660,731,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,446,294 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.