CACHE Gold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,760.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $141,760.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $54.86 or 0.00112002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00762614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00043464 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 50,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,669 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars.

