CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,244,064 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.66% of CAE worth $51,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of CAE by 17.0% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,786 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 71.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,295 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CAE by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 601,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CAE by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,241,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 366,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CAE from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 169.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.