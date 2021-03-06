Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $10.83 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $10.83 million and $149,450.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.46 or 0.03390241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.