Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the January 28th total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,580,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $17.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

