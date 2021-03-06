Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the January 28th total of 572,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
CP stock traded up $11.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.66. The stock had a trading volume of 440,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,963. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.
CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,736,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
