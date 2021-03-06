Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the January 28th total of 572,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CP stock traded up $11.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.66. The stock had a trading volume of 440,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,963. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,736,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

