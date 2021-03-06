Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.73

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.73 and traded as low as $23.83. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

