Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday.

CNNE stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Cannae has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after acquiring an additional 381,456 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2,999.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after acquiring an additional 401,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,604,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

