Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 9,063 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

