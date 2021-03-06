Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce $6.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.76 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

COF stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

