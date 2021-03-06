Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Capital One Financial worth $88,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $127.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $128.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

