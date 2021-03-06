Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Up 36.9% in February

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,541 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

