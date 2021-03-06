Cappasity (CAPP) Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Cappasity has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $99,668.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

