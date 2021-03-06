Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $155,240.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Cappasity token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.75 million and $155,240.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00774652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

