Cardano Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $36.45 billion and $6.48 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00292763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013035 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

