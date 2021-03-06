Cardano Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $35.89 billion and $5.19 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00282057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002092 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013193 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.