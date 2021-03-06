Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in February

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 28th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CRLFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

