Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,103.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 278,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

