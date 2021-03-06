CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of CareDx worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.28 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $568,767.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,942 shares of company stock worth $8,414,241 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

