CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post sales of $44.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.50 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $179.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $185.71 million, with estimates ranging from $176.08 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

