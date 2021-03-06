CargoX Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $78,762.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00764765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00043708 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CXO is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,494,030 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX Token Trading

