Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $151.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $159.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

