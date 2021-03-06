Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 125.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Carrier Global worth $121,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

