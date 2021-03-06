Carry (CRE) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.70 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Carry has a market capitalization of $54.70 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,262,833,443 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

