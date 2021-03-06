Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Cars.com worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cars.com by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Cars.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after buying an additional 187,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

