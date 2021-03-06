Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.

CVNA stock opened at $261.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.86 and a 200 day moving average of $238.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 22,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $5,850,475.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,018 shares of company stock valued at $252,617,907 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

