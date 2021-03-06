Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 596.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $2,593,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 912,018 shares of company stock worth $252,617,907. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $261.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

