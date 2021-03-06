carVertical (CV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $157,363.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $157,363.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00762178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00043349 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars.

