Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 825,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.80 million, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

