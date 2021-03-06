Caspian Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $2,051.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00769371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00043203 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

