Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 1,245,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,555.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CWQXF remained flat at $$23.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWQXF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castellum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.