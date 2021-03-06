Castle Hits Market Capitalization of $20,637.45 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 97.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Castle has a market cap of $20,637.45 and approximately $15.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded up 106% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.15 or 0.00424000 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.64 or 0.04051005 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,222,771 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

