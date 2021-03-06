Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.