Ccore (CCO) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Ccore has a market cap of $6,119.55 and $64.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.06 or 0.00757733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

