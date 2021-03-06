CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 100.1% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $9,486.68 and $45.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006423 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005980 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

